Fortinet Reminds IT Teams and Stakeholders to Maintain Strong Password Strategy

Fortinet reminds IT teams and stakeholders to maintain strong passwords and have a password strategy as an essential cybersecurity effort so that every employee and individual plays a crucial part in protecting corporate data.

According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 81% of breaches leveraged either stolen and/or weak passwords. That problem is compounded because one of the biggest risks to data security is the reuse of passwords across accounts. If one of the accounts is compromised and your user name and password are posted on the dark web, cybercriminals who know how often passwords are reused will simply begin to plug that information into other possible accounts until they unlock one that uses the exact same credentials.

This is a common risk, as 83% of people have admitted to reusing passwords across multiple sites. Even if it is safe to reuse passwords on accounts that don’t house sensitive data – a breach there can be used as an entryway to move laterally across networks in search of critical business data or personally identifiable information (PII).

Short, simple passwords take fewer resources for hackers to compromise. In fact, hackers maintain databases of the most common words, phrases, and number combinations that they can run your password through to find a quick match. Some of the most common passwords are baseball and football team names, any variant of 123456789, and QWERTY.