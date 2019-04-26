DIGISOL Empower System Integrators, Hosts “STEP UP” a training program in Nagpur

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. recently conducted a training program for System Integrators- STEP UP in Nagpur. The agenda of this program was to give first-hand knowledge to the System Integrators in the region on the latest products and technology provided by DIGISOL. STEP UP is a DIGISOL property designed to educate System Integrator Engineers in Tier I and Tier II cities about the innovative DIGISOL products available in the market and how these products are designed to meet the current IT Networking Industry demands.

The event held at Tuli Imperial, Nagpur was attended by 50+ System Integrators. Post the training, System Integrator Engineers were awarded with certifications.

Commenting on the occasion, Mandar Joshi, Vice President Sales, DIGISOL Systems said, “We are thrilled to see an overwhelming response from System Integrators in Nagpur. SI partners are very crucial for our business and we believe in growing with our partners, and continue to support them in taking the latest innovation to the customers. Going forward, we will be hosting Step Up for our SI partners in various Tier I & Tier II cities.”

DIGISOL has been empowering partners and system Integrators by conducting various training program over the years. To keep up the momentum in 2019, the company will continue hosting Step Up program in various Tier I & Tier II cities.