Dell Technologies Powers Real Transformation and Innovation with New Storage Solutions

Recently, Dell Technologies announced new and enhanced storage solutions that directly affect an organization’s data capital. With these new offerings, Dell Technologies is empowering businesses on their digital transformation journey to preserve essential information and become more adaptive, competitive and innovative.

Sixty-seven percent of business leaders say their company will no longer be competitive if it can’t be significantly more digital by 2020, according to a Gartner survey[i]. Digital transformation starts with IT transformation, which requires customers to modernize their data centers with infrastructure designed to simplify their data landscape, optimize workloads at any scale and secure an organization’s most valuable asset – data.

According to Jeff Clarke, vice chairman of products and operations, Dell Technologies, “An organization’s ability to harness the power of its data capital will determine the winners and losers in the digital economy. To deepen the value of traditional IT assets – while also creating new opportunities and efficiencies – many organizations today are looking to modernize their IT infrastructure as a critical step to become more digital. And they are turning to Dell Technologies and our world-class portfolio of products, solutions and services to help them do that.”

“Disruptions brought in by the new-age technologies have forced businesses to modernize their IT in order to gain digital advantage. The ability to harness the power of data will define the way organizations’ future to deliver greater business outcomes and better customer experiences. Our constant innovative efforts coupled with the holistic portfolio makes us the right digital partner for customers who are looking to adopt digital”, said Amit Mehta, Director, Modern Data Centre, Dell Technologies.

The revenue share leader in external enterprise storage systems[ii] announces the next generation of its Dell EMC Unity midrange storage system. Dell EMC Unity XT is up to 2X faster than its predecessor and 67% faster than its closest competitor The system is optimized for greater data efficiency with up to 5:1 data reduction and 85% system efficiency[v]; and built for a multi-cloud world. Dell EMC Unity XT can run in a public cloud, seamlessly move data to the cloud and is available as a service via the new Dell EMC Cloud Storage Services. In addition, Dell EMC Unity can be a building block for the Dell Technologies Cloud as part of a validated design.

Where competitors require trade-offs, Dell EMC Unity XT storage arrays are designed to eliminate performance and efficiency compromises. The new Dell EMC Unity XT platforms provide all the CPU power needed to run applications, process file and block inline data reduction, and deliver operational data services – simultaneously. Dell EMC Unity XT is a modern, active-active architecture and is NVMe-ready, enabling customers to maximize their investment and move forward with their IT transformation.

To help customers keep pace with the data deluge in AI use cases like autonomous driving and in key industries including media and entertainment as well as healthcare, Dell EMC is boosting the capabilities of its industry-leading Isilon scale-out NAS family. The latest Isilon release provides massive scalability, enhanced cloud integration and security to support the most demanding file workloads.

Isilon OneFS 8.2 provides up to 75% greater cluster scalability – up to 252 nodes enabling up to 58PB and 945 GB/s aggregate throughput per cluster This enables enterprises to achieve faster business outcomes with unprecedented simplicity at scale. Additionally, the new Isilon H5600 Hybrid scale-out NAS storage platform, powered by OneFS 8.2, provides the ideal balance of dense capacity with performance.