Dell EMC Brings New Updates to VxBlock and Ready Stack

Hyper-convergence is expected to be the next logical step for organizations looking to improve their workloads and infrastructure, while keeping cost under control. Over the years, the global market has witnessed a rapid increase when it comes to spending on the converged infrastructure solutions. As per IDC reports, total worldwide spending on converged infrastructure grew 14.8 percent, to $4.15 billion, in the fourth quarter of 2018, with Dell Technologies Inc. leading the way in terms of industry share of 28.6%. In India, hyper-converged infrastructure systems are also attracting a largest amount of interest. Infact, it is one of the fastest-growing part of the IT infrastructure market today, as businesses of all sizes desire for substantial infrastructure simplification.

Dell EMC’s innovation engine never sleeps and strives for continued excellence for the benefit of their loyal customers. The company’s strength lies in the breadth of it’s portfolio. Customers can choose from simple appliances or rack scale ready-made end to end HCI based solution. The genius of the VxBlock 1000 CI architecture and its advantages over previous CI generations is that it has much higher scalability, broader choice of components for consolidating mixed workloads and the flexibility to incorporate new technology while protecting previous investments in the system. All of this comes in a lifecycle-assured, cloud operations experience to help unburden IT. Dell EMC’s latest VxBlock 1000 enhancements broaden these choices even further, with additions of new Dell EMC storage and data protection platforms, Cisco UCS servers and deeper support for the latest components in the VMware vRealize Suite 2018. The company continues to expand its converged infrastructure solutions to meet the diverse needs, practices, and cultures of IT organizations. Joining VxBlock 1000 in their converged infrastructure lineup is Dell EMC Ready Stack, a portfolio of validated designs for those who seek to build their own infrastructure solutions. With sizing, design and deployment resources, Ready Stack enables customers and channel partners to build their own converged infrastructure, with flexibility of component choice and expert guidance, all from a single trusted vendor.

It has been 10 years since the first VCE Vblock debuted, the world’s first fully integrated converged infrastructure system. In the world of IT infrastructure, it was a groundbreaking first, and it quickly evolved to become one of easiest ways for organizations to deploy a mission-critical cloud within a hybrid cloud strategy. After more than 4,500 installations, which if stacked up would nearly reach Mt. Everest’s peak, the steady beat of innovation continues for the best-selling Certified Reference Systems & Integrated Infrastructure portfolio in the industry. According to IDC Q4 2018 report, the portfolio is ranked #1 with 46% revenue share.