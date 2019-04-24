Dassault Systèmes and BHP Engage in a Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Dassault Systèmes and BHP have engaged in a long-term strategic partnership to leverage the application of digital technologies to mining.

Combining the experience and resources of each company, the ambition is to unlock value by applying technologies proven in other industries to the core mining fundamentals of geoscience and resource engineering. The partnership intends to create a new level of understanding of resource and operational potential, underpinned by both companies’ commitment to safety and sustainability.

“BHP and Dassault Systèmes share the same vision and ambition for the mining of the 21st century,” said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “By digitalizing all operations from planning to exploitation, our 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides the full ‘digital twin experience’ of the end to end processes; a unique collaborative innovation environment for holistic optimization. This transformational approach provides market agility, improved predictability, sustainable mining innovation, and significant cost reduction all along the life cycle; a proven track record that has transformed the manufacturing industry to date.”