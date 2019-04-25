D-Link Wins the Prestigious Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award 2019

D-Link (India) Ltd. with its edified management practice continues to demonstrate stupendous performance and progress. Taking note of D-Link’s remarkable success pan India, Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award (APEA) committee adjudged D-Link India as a winner under corporate excellence category in Telecommunications & ICT Industry. D-Link was felicitated in the presence of industry luminaries at a gala awards night organized by APEA last week in New Delhi.

Elated on receiving the award Tushar Sighat, Managing Director & CEO – D-Link (India) Ltd. said, “D-Link has been building networks for people in India for over two decades, with our solutions being widely used across home & business networks. D-Link continues to foster and play a primary role in networking innovation. It’s great to be recognized for our effort which is a culmination of team work and strategic business planning. I humbly accept this award on behalf of all our team members, business partners who have been a pillar of strength in our journey towards achieving new milestones. Winning this award is a testament to our team spirit, determination and future commitment.”

APEA 2019 – India chapter is a regional recognition. It has presence in more than 13 countries across Asia with each country having its own chapter annually. Each year, APEA team of research analyst studies various entrepreneurs, business leaders and their enterprises across Asia.

Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award (APEA) committee under the Corporate Excellence Category, recognizes and honours companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices. In conjunction with its 10th Year Anniversary for the India Chapter, Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019 (headed by Chairman Tan Sri Dr Fong Chan Onn, the former Minister of Human Resources Malaysia) was held at Andaz – Aerocity, New Delhi