BFSI CXOs Share Insights and Emerging IT Security Challenges during the Tenable-iValue CIO Leadership Meet

With an objective to empower banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) organizations to recognize and reduce their cybersecurity risks, iValue InfoSolutions, leaders in optimizing, protecting and transforming Digital Assets, in partnership with Tenable, the Cyber Exposure company, recently conducted the CIO Leadership Meet in Mumbai. The summit was for future-focused CIOs from BFSI sector, predominantly the Public Sector Units (PSUs).

With an attendance of over 20 CIOs, the summit was conducted to discuss Tenable’s Cyber Exposure platform and the importance of vulnerability management in the banking industry. This innovative summit was packed with partner presentations, panel discussions, industry insights and experiences by the IT leaders. It also highlighted the current innovations and technology trends in the BFSI industry.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the BFSI CIO Summit, 2019, Krishna Raj Sharma, CEO at iValue InfoSolutions said, “Digital era demands an innovative restructuring of the banking and financial industry.” According to Mr. Sharma, “With all the new technologies coming in and the new ideas/innovation getting implemented, it opens a whole new world of opportunities. But we can’t overlook the fact that simultaneously, it’s creating a new cyber attack surface to defend and that’s where we and our technology partners come into play and help our customers”

As per various reports the banking and financial sector is one of the most targeted sectors of cybercriminals. Nearly 22 -25 percent of the cyber attacks that made headlines in the country last year were in the banking and financial sector.

“Cybersecurity is no longer a tactical function – it’s a strategic level conversation. As financial organizations adopt modern computing for competitive differentiation, CISOs must find new approaches to managing their cyber risk. This is why we’ve pioneered Cyber Exposure – to help shared customers manage, measure and reduce their cyber exposure in the digital era. ” concluded Diwakar Dayal, Managing Director – India at Tenable.

The summit received appreciation from all the CIOs. The initiative conceptualized by iValue offered businesses an opportunity to connect and work together to build a secure and protected work environment for today, tomorrow.