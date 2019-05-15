Atos Launches New Unified Cloud Identity and Access Management Solution

Atos launches a new unified cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution for ultimate security. Acting as a single identity provider and management system for all platforms, cloud and on-premise, this new solution, based on Evidian software from Atos, enables organizations to keep control of all identities that need access to their business systems, providing them with ultimate security.

Today, businesses are using and accessing numerous cloud solutions, from different providers – each one of them including their own identity system and requiring users to manage several access codes. With the unified cloud Identity and Access Management solution from Atos, businesses can create and manage one central repository of identities and access rights. In this way, users only need one single sign-on to access multi-cloud and on-premise environments.

With this enhanced data security solution, businesses can protect their users’ accesses and keep control of their identities, rather than dealing with a multitude of cloud providers. Businesses will also have access to a single Identity and Access Management console for the governance and administration of their identities and access rights – thus facilitating the enforcement of policies, compliance reporting and security incident response.

“Thanks to the unified cloud Identity and Access Management solution by Atos, our clients can provide a secure and convenient access to critical resources for business users, while meeting compliance demands. Our solution is facilitating day-to-day work and optimizing costs” says Sébastien Brachet, Managing Director of IAM/IGA activities within the Atos Group.