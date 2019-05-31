Array Networks Conducts Relief Program for Cyclone Fani Victims in Puri, Odisha

Array Networks acted fast and came forward to help the Fani victims by handing over relief packages in Gop block of Puri district, Odisha. The regional team took up the task of reaching out to the victims who have not been attended post the cyclone tragedy. On 25th May 2019, Array members teamed up with local volunteers to identify and aid relief and recovery in Gop. A total of 100 relief packages were distributed, which could take care of the families for few days.

“Fani is one of the worst cyclones that has hit India’s eastern coastline, Odisha. While many have come together to help the victims, a lot of attention is still needed from rest of India,” said Ajay Mohanty, Regional Sales Head (East) at Array Networks . “I would like to thank my colleagues, local volunteers who came forward to help in packaging relief packets, distribution and managing people. They were our local guides, who helped us in identifying the real victims, easing the distribution process.”

Array local team together with donor and volunteers conducted a two days relief program to deliver meals and basic amenities to the affected families. Volunteers travelled 200 kms to identify the victims who required support and help. They selected 15 villages to start with, after identifying victims, the team distributed relief packages, each carrying tarpaulin, solar lamp, basic amenities like cereals, pulses etc. at the Local LIC office.

“We at Array feel proud to be able to extend timely support to help the cyclone victims with our small contribution. It is in times like these, that the humanity comes together as a team to help restore normalcy,” said Shibu Paul, VP – International Sales at Array Networks.