ZOTAC GAMING launches GeForce RTX 2060 Series Graphics Cards

ZOTAC Technology is pleased to expand the GeForce RTX line of graphics cards with the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 series with GDDR6 memory. The new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RT X2060 series will be available in two models: AMP and Twin Fan The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs have reinvented graphics and set a new bar for performance and fidelity. Powered by the new NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and the revolutionary NVIDIA RTX platform, the new graphics cards bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading.

“ZOTAC GAMING is pleased to be releasing a card supporting future technologies with wide system hardware Compatibility to the majority of gamers, “says Tony Wong, CEO, ZOTAC Technology Ltd. ” The gaming community will have a lot to look forward to.”.

Founded in 2017, ZOTAC GAMING is the pioneer movement that comes forth from the core of the ZOTAC brand that aims to create the ultimate PC gaming hardware for those who live to game. It is the epitome of our engineering prowess and design expertise representing over a decade of precision performance, making ZOTAC GAMING a born leading force with the goal to deliver the best PC gaming experience. The logo shows the piercing stare of the robotic eyes, where behind it, lies the strength and future technology that fills the ego of the undefeated and battle experienced.

ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards continue to push the limit with each iteration. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 series also feature IceStorm 2.0, the most powerful cooling hardware to date featuring a full coverage aluminum array heatsink with dual 90mm static optimized fans . The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 AMP model also feature a strong 1800 MHz Boost factory overclock and support with LED lighting aesthetics. Both cards measure at a super compact 210mm or 8.3 inches enabling them to fit in 99% of systems available.