Zoook Introduces the Ultimate Beatbox Pro with Portable Trolley

French Company Zoook, a pioneer in innovative consumer technology products, has launched the ultimate sound machine – Beatbox Pro. It is one of their flagship products and is an ideal amalgamation of high-end features and world-class appearance. With unmatched sound quality, amazing battery backup, DJ console features, and a youthful look it is a lifestyle product sure to become the highlight of your parties.

The newest addition to Zoook’s high-class products, Beatbox Pro delivers monstrous music with exceptional sound quality. With a built-in battery of 5 hours backup and portable trolley – these features make this product unique compared to its equivalents available in the market. It has an HQ powerful amplifier with Xdrive mode, scratch wheel, and tone control. Beatbox Pro also supports FM and comes with a sleek wireless mic. This all-in-one also has a slot for guitar input and treble and bass control.

Commenting on the launch of Zoook’s Beatbox Pro, Mr. Achin Gupta, Asia Head at Zoook said, “Beatbox Pro is the supreme luxury product with thrilling sound quality. It will be a huge hit with the youth, music lovers, and at house parties. Now everybody can be a DJ even with no professional knowledge. Beatbox Pro takes the sound experience to an entirely new level. Its distinctive features, LED effects, and magnificent look make it an absolute must-have. It offers powerful sound and bass in a sizeable yet portable package.”

It comes with DJ mixer, sturdy and stylish trolley, remote, and digital display. The Beatbox offers various connectivity options such as USB, Bluetooth, and AUX so you can rock the party with your favorite tracks.Throw legendary parties and enjoy professional DJ console features such as the Fader, Scratch, Beatbox, Reverb, Yeah, Common, Geya, and Drums. Fader can be used with the help of 2 pen drives.

Zoook’s Beatbox Pro is available in black colour and is priced at Rs. 17,999/-. It is now available at all leading online and offline stores.