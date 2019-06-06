Zendesk Announces New Partnerships and Integrations for Sunshine CRM Platform

Zendesk announced expansion to Zendesk Sunshine, its open and flexible CRM platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). These expansions include new partnerships and integrations that will make it easier to connect siloed data and deliver deep customer insight to advance proactive customer experiences.

Zendesk also announced it acquired Smooch, a platform connecting businesses with customers to power more personalized and human conversations. The acquisition marks Zendesk’s next step in delivering the best omnichannel experiences by connecting conversations between businesses and customers on any messaging channel–from websites and mobile apps to the world’s leading messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

With Sunshine, businesses are able to connect and understand all customer data, wherever it lives, to build the best customer experiences. Sunshine is built for developers entirely on open standards with the security, scalability, and reliability of AWS at its core. With new integrations from companies including Narvar and Domo, Sunshine will begin offering new, powerful capabilities with tailored offerings across industries such as manufacturing and retail.

“Launching the open, flexible, CRM platform Sunshine, marked a significant milestone for us as we help companies get a deeper and more holistic view of their customers,” said Adrian McDermott, president of products, Zendesk. “Our new partnerships enable companies to build and deploy apps faster with Sunshine. This flexibility is key to creating experiences that customers want today.”

“Our partnership with Zendesk to broaden the capabilities of the Sunshine CRM platform is a perfect fit,” said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. “Our expertise as an Amazon Web Services Premier Partner combined with Zendesk’s decision to tightly integrate Sunshine with AWS gives Zendesk customers virtually endless integration possibilities. This strategic partnership increases the ability for Zendesk to efficiently solve new complex issues with their customers and offer even more native features in the Sunshine ecosystem. We are delighted to be contributing to such a well-designed platform.”