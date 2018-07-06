Zebra introduces new mobile printer and high-performing RFID reader

Zebra Technologies Corporation introduces new mobile printer and high-performing RFID reader for the fulfillment industry. And, also announced the results of the Asia-Pacific edition of the Future of Fulfilment Vision Study , a body of research analyzing how manufacturers, transportation and logistics (T&L) firms, and retailers are preparing to meet the growing needs of the on-demand economy.

The ZQ300 Series mid-range mobile printer offers both receipt and label capabilities along with enhanced wireless connectivity, battery and power management options. Designed to meet customer needs, a stylish option is available for customer-facing retail applications while a more industrial option is ideal for T&L, manufacturing and government applications.

The rugged ZQ300 Series printers are built to withstand any environment – from the front of retail store to the warehouse to out in the field. They are sealed from dust, dirt and liquid, meeting IP54 standards, and have been rigorously tested to withstand drops and tumbles.

In addition, the ZQ300 family of printers offer the industry’s first Bluetooth Printer Management solution as part of Print DNA. This enables businesses to update, monitor and troubleshoot their Bluetooth-connected printers in real-time with an Android™ device and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution.