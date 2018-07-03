Zebion Opens First Exclusive Electronics Shoppe in Goa

Zebion Infotech opened their first retail store in Goa at Mapusa. The store offers a wide range of innovative yet affordable electronic products, and a special collection of music systems developed to cater to Goa’s entertainment culture. The store was inaugurated by Honorable Speaker of the Assembly, Dr. Pramod Sawant, and MLA Rajesh Patnekar, who encourage development of the hi-tech industry in Goa and greater public adoption of latest technologies. Other guests of honor included the honorable minister of urban development and law, Mr. Francis D’souza.

At a major launch event, Zebion’s Goa franchisee Shreyas Patnekar expressed, “Our electronics superstore showcases the latest in Computer Peripherals, Sound Systems, Security Systems and Consumer Electronics. It is strategically located in the Morod marketplace, which is convenient for shoppers, tourists and Goa’s burgeoning electronics dealer community”.

Since electronic surveillance is an important division of Zebion’s repertoire, both Dr. Sawant and Sudhir Kandolkar (ward counselor of Morod), highlighted the need for greater use of CCTV cameras in the state, to boost security in housing societies, commercial buildings and public places. At the event, Zebion unveiled its new line of 4 megapixel cameras, which they say has unparalleled clarity.

Zebion’s CEO, Yogesh Dagale, was present at the event and emphasized Zebion’s wide range of sound systems and its potential in Goa given the local people’s penchant for music and entertainment. Dagale said, “We understand that tourism is Goa’s primary industry; the State receives about 12% of India’s foreign tourist arrivals. Thereby we see great fitment with the demands of the regional consumer base and our premium range of DJ speakers, tower speakers, home theaters and headphones. I believe our brand is very germane for Goa”.

Several Zebion products can potentially complement Goa’s nightlife. The company also produces a line of sporty tagalong speakers, which are water-proof, shock-proof and sand-proof; facilitating visitors to Goa’s famous white sand beaches and other adventurists.

Zebion’s store, named Zone Zebion, features an ultra modern ‘Experience Zone’ format. A large section of the store has been dedicated for consumer’s experience, review and personal interaction. Zebion’s CMO Saurabh Dey explained, “we have put together special product offerings for upscale and midrange restaurants, hotels, motels and pubs. Zone Zebion is also a socially conscious organization planning to do a number of CSR activities that will benefit many communities and this dedication to CSR was much appreciated by the guests of honor at the podium. Some of our CSR initiatives are designed to help schools, orphanages and health care institutions.