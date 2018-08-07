Zebion Expands its horizons in Rajasthan

Zebion Infotech conducted a major dealer meet, entitled Techbond 2018 earlier this month. The convention featured over a 100 technology enamored IT dealers, as Zebion unlashed its ultra modern range of tower speakers, DJ speakers, portable speakers, Televisions and cutting edge surveillance range. The Techbond started with Zebion’s CMO Saurabh Dey offering a pledge to Rajasthan’s dealer community in connection with flawless service, swift resolution to any hiccups and constant availability of innovative products which are on the cutting edge of the technology.

Zebion’s foremost distributor in the Marwar region Rajasthan, Jai Bhawani Computers, represented by their managing director Pankaj Singhi, primarily organized the convention and gave all attending dealers useful strategies for better retailing. As Zebion showcased its next generation of popular SKUs, dealers had the chance to get some hands-on experience on the products.

Zebion’s CEO, Yogesh P. Dagale, was at the event and personally interacted with all regional partners. Dagale also enthusiastically unveiled its latest affordable computer, called the WOW PC, for the Rajasthan market. This was highly appreciated by dealers who found the product very apt for semi-urban and rural areas, where consumers have been yearning for an affordable and dependable personal computer for every consumer budget. IT retailers and system integrators from across the Marwar region were in attendance including the districts of Barmer, Jalor, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali. As one dealer Shri Rathod from Jodhpur opined, “About half of the labour force in our state is in agriculture. In modern times even semi-urban and rural families need affordable computers. Now there is no need to buy a second-hand computer, when you can buy a new one at the same cost. Other dealers were more interested in Zebion’s wide CCTV range and marveled at zebion’s hot selling Argoz series which is a necessity for every home and office these days.

Pankaj Singh told reporters, “I am happy to propagate the Zebion brand in the state of Rajasthan because I am confident of Zebion’s quality service, support and customer satisfaction. I want the dealer community across the state to bank on us for all their needs. Apart from channel sales I would recommended dealers and system integrators to push for various security projects also. Indeed there are many openings for security projects both in service sector and public sector”.

Most surveys state that Rajasthan is now the 3rd highest investment destination, among all States in the country. This is mainly because of its favorable investment climate, positive law & order situation, relatively good infrastructure, and congenial populating density. As a result many small scale operations have opted to shift inside the Rajasthan border. Zebion has a number of modern electronic products which are suitable for business, home and also the corporate world. Zebion and its network of partners have an ambitious plan to capture a sizable market share within the state, which was discussed in detail during the convention.

Given that tourism is an ever flourishing industry in Rajasthan, Zebion is very hopeful that its impressive range of portable speakers will be very relevant for the state and thoroughly enjoyed by tourist. Zebion and Jai Bhawani together also plan to do a number of CSR activities within the state.