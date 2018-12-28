ZAAP Launches Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, Hydra Xtreme

ZAAP has strengthened its musical line-up with its latest Waterproof Bluetooth speakers – Hydra Xtreme.Hydra Xtreme is a next-generation Bluetooth speaker developed and designed by ZAAP USA for the Indian market. The rubberized Bluetooth speaker is a premium rugged device which provides ultimate impact resistance while promising the users a sporty look due to its exterior.

Resistant to water, shock, dust and snow, Hydra Xtreme comes with a compass and carabineer clip for those adventure junkies who wish to carry the Bluetooth speaker anywhere and everywhere including trekking and camping.

ZAAP Hydra Xtreme, compatible with iOS, Android & Windows devices comes with an astonishing battery backup due to its 2,000 mAh battery. This speaker can give up to 8 hours of play time with just one full charge. Hydra Xtreme further allows the users to accept or reject phone calls, change tracks or adjust the volume all with the help of its built-in microphone.

The Bluetooth speaker comes with 12 watts 250 mm drivers and passive subwoofers which deliver pure sound and rich bass experience. The advanced 3.0 Bluetooth technology connects to your Smartphone, Tablet, and Laptop etc. in less than 6 seconds, with a super-optimized version of Bluetooth that consumes less energy and delivers crystal clear sound.

Hydra Xtreme comes with a micro USB charging cable, 3.5 MM Aux-in cable, Carabiner, Compass, and a 12-Month Warranty card.