ZAAP AQUA Bluetooth Speakers – Perfect Companion for Every Occasion

ZAAP has strengthened its musical line-up with the ZAAP’s Waterproof Bluetooth speakers, Aqua. This Bluetooth speaker has a premium rubberized rugged exterior for ultimate impact resistance. Designed with water-resistant feature, Aqua comes with a removable suction cup for use while in a shower.

The handy device is internationally rated IP67 for 100 percent protection against water, shock, snow and dust. This device is extra tough to ensure safety, can be carried anywhere with a carabineer clip, forms a perfect accessory for outdoor parties, showers, pool side parties, group camping & other rugged activities.

ZAAP Aqua is compatible with iOS, Android & Windows devices. This Bluetooth speaker comes with astonishing battery backup, with one full charge this speaker can give up to 6 hours of play time. One can easily answer phone calls with its built-in microphone with up to 33 feet of remote distance, change tracks or adjust the volume.

The 3 watt driver comes with a compact; round design which delivers a full 360° high definition surround sound. The advanced 3.0 Bluetooth technology helps in connecting your Smartphone, Tablet, Computer etc. in less than 6 seconds, with super-optimized version of Bluetooth that consumes less energy and delivers crystal clear sound. You can easily control songs and adjust the volume of the speaker. ZAAP’s Aqua Bluetooth Speaker is available at an exclusive price of INR 1699 from Amazon, Zaaptech.com & selected retail stores.