Xiaomi Launches New Range of Mi TVs and Ecosystem Products in India

Xiaomi, India’s number one smartphone brand, today announced a new range of smart TVs along with a wide range of ecosystem products. Mi LED Smart TV PRO series brings to the table three variants, Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55), Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49), and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32). All three Mi TVs sport a new and refined version of PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Mi LED Smart TV PRO series is successor to the Mi LED Smart TV series which sold more than 500,000 units in nearly six months online.

Xiaomi has also introduced a range of ecosystem and lifestyle products that include the much-anticipated Mi Band 3, successor to Mi Band 2 series, which was one the highest-shipped wearables, making Xiaomi the number one wearable brand in the country with 46% market share as per IDC. The company also announced Mi Air Purifier 2S, which features a 360-degree tower design sporting a crisp OLED display. In the smart living category, Xiaomi has also introduced Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P which is quiet, fast and made to protect your privacy. The company has also launched Mi Luggage (20/24), another category first for Xiaomi here in India.

The new generation of Mi LED TVs come with Xiaomi’s own PatchWall interface specially designed for India, bringing together more than 14 different content partners, both local and global, resulting in over 700,000+ hours of content, across the largest library of Video-On-Demand providers. Some of the top content partners being Hotstar, Hungama, Sony Liv, Woot, Eros Now, Zee5 and some new content partners are Jio Cinema, Hooq, Epic ON. Amazon Prime Video will also be available soon on Patchwall. Amazon Prime Video has the one of the largest selection of latest and exclusive award-winning movies and TV shows, ad-free across various categories including award winning Amazon Prime Original shows like Inside Edge, Breathe, The Remix, Comicstaan etc. PatchWall’s universal search makes it easy to find content, along with personalized recommendations and smart categorizations.

Backed by Android TV, users will be able to install their desired apps on Google Play, watch YouTube videos and fully utilize features such as Chromecast built-in and Google Voice Search. Featuring a 55” LED display with a 3840 x 2160 4K HDR panel, Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) adopts a minimalist design, with an ultra-thin 4.9mm profile. It produces vivid images with vibrant colours and comes with a dual 16W stereo speaker set-up boasting DTS-HD surround sound for an immersive cinematic experience. Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49), with a 1080p Full HD resolution, as well as Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32), which sports a 32” 1366 x 768 HD panel will also be available, giving users more choice of panel size. All models feature the simple 12-button Mi Remote for a great operating experience.

Sudeep Sahu, Product Manager, Mi TV Business India, shared, “Our Mi TVs have seen incredible success in the last few months upon their launch. Given the innovative features of our Mi TVs, at a truly honest pricing, our products were loved by our Mi Fans and consumers across India. In order to continue bringing the best of our innovative TV experience, we are thrilled to launch the new range of Mi TVs, Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55), Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49), and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32). We hope that our new Mi TVs which come with a new, refined version of PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo add towards better consumer experience.”