Xerox Wins Multi-Year MPS Contract from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals has awarded Xerox a multi-year contract for Managed Printing Services. Based in, New Delhi, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals is one of India’s largest and most trusted healthcare facilities. As part of the agreement, Xerox will deliver and manage Xerox ConnectKey-enabled workplace assistants. Xerox will help fuel Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals’ digital transformation journey by optimizing document printing and costs. Environmental impact will also be reduced, as employees are educated on how to make informed decisions to reduce print volume.

“We’re extremely delighted to partner with Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. Our technology and services will enable Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals to migrate to new digital workflows and provide detailed analytics to reduce print volumes and paper consumption,” said Ritesh Gandotra, Director, Managed Document Services, and Xerox India. Xerox ConnectKey technology will also help Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals to adopt a compliant approach for sharing basic patient data securely across the healthcare ecosystem”.

“As one of India’s largest healthcare groups, we needed the support of a flexible vendor with expertise in areas such as workflow efficiency, data security, cost control, productivity and print management,” said Vishal Gupta, Head of Information Technology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals “The solutions being offered by Xerox are tailored to our unique needs and will help improve our workforce productivity and streamline our print environment.”

“By leveraging Xerox’s next generation Managed Document Services offering we will be able to move operations closer to a more digital, productive and paperless work environment.” said Mr. Vishal Gupta, Head of Information Technology – Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. “The healthcare industry is typically disadvantaged by paper-based workflows; Xerox’s digital and automated alternatives are enabling us to get work done faster and at a lower cost.”