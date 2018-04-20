Xerox & PrintReleaf Partner to Help Customers Reach Sustainability Goals

Xerox managed print services (MPS) customers will have the opportunity to contribute to the reforestation of global forests through Xerox’s new partnership with PrintReleaf. Based on a theme of “you print one, we’ll plant one,” PrintReleaf leverages paper usage reporting and equates the number of trees needed to reforest that usage on an equivalent basis in geographic areas of need.

Xerox customers around the world will be able to sign up for PrintReleaf as an add-on to a managed print services contract. Through an online portal, Xerox will help customers select the managed forestry projects where their trees will be planted, in addition to tracking and reporting on their direct reforestation impact.

“From our Green World Alliance program to the Xerox Print Awareness Tool, we have long been known for our dedication to sustainability,” said Wendi Latko, vice president, Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability, Xerox. “With PrintReleaf, now we’re able to take that commitment one step further by empowering our MPS customers with an industry certified service that will accelerate and promote their efforts as stewards of the environment.”

“Xerox’s roots in sustainability make it an ideal partner for us in our continued work towards a more sustainable planet,” said Jordan Darragh, CEO and founder, PrintReleaf. “This partnership holds great potential as we expand our network of PrintReleaf users and reach new reforestation goals.”