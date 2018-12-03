Worldwide Wearable Device Sales to Grow 26 Percent in 2019: Gartner

Gartner, Inc. forecasts that worldwide shipments of wearable devices will reach 225 million in 2019, an increase of 25.8 percent from 2018. End-user spending on wearable devices is forecast to reach $42 billion in 2019. Of that, $16.2 billion will be on smartwatches.

“At the moment, the smartwatch market is bolstered by the relatively stable and higher average selling price (ASP) of the Apple Watch,” said Alan Antin. senior director at Gartner. “But the overall ASP of smartwatches is expected to slowly decline from $221.99 in 2018 to $210 in 2022, due to lower-priced competitors and as higher volumes lead to reductions in manufacturing and component costs, while strong brands like Apple and traditional watch brands try to keep pricing stable.”

In 2019, 74 million smart watches will be shipped, which makes smartwatches the top segment of all wearable device form factors. However, Gartner predicts that by 2022, ear-worn devices (“hearables”) shipments will take over as the top wearables segment with 158 million units shipped compared with 115 million smartwatch shipments in 2022.

As the smartwatch segment continues to mature, it will subdivide into four main types of providers: leading consumer electronics brands, fashion and traditional watch brands, children’s watches, as well as special-purpose brands and start-ups that cater to niche audiences such as people with medical issues that need to be monitored. While the consumer electronic brands such as Apple, Fitbit and Samsung have a comfortable lead, other brands are gearing up.

“Traditional watch brands such as Fossil and Casio will gain market share by offering more style and choice in their portfolio than the technology brands,” said Antin. “We think that fashion and traditional watch brands are likely to account for up to 20 percent of unit shipments by 2022.”