Wincomn Technology Illuminates Stunning Waterfall Light Show using Christie HS Series Laser Projectors

A spectacular light show at the artificial waterfall and rock garden of the sprawling Tang Paradise theme park is casting its magic spell on visitors since its debut, mesmerizing them with vivid, beautiful projections that exude the glamor and glory of the ancient Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD).

Known as the Silver Bridge Waterfall, the 35-meter wide, 16-meter high attraction is among the centerpieces of this picturesque theme park in the ancient city of Xi’an, drawing thousands of visitors daily. The eye-catching projections are accomplished using four Christie D20WU-HS 1DLP laser projectors installed and commissioned by Christie’s longstanding Chinese partner Wincomn Technology, which is also responsible for the venue’s projection design.