WeP Solutions sign agreement with Israel-based ePaper Ltd for offering secure printing solutions

WeP Solutions Ltd recently signed an agreement with Israel-based ePaper Ltd in a bid towards bringing world-class secure printing solutions for organizations in India. With this, the company officially becomes the only entity in India to provide solutions powered by Sentinel, a secure, pull printing solution developed by ePaper Ltd. Sentinel is a print management software with flexible, modular architecture that can be customized according to the printing/copying/scanning needs of any organization

Printer hacking is a major threat for many organizations and it is possible to attack an unsecured printer with ease. A case in point that highlights how susceptible an unsecure printing environment can be the hacking of 150,000 insecure printers by a white-hat hacker in 2017. It was done to raise awareness towards the dangers of leaving printers exposed online without a firewall or other security settings enabled. This agreement thus came into effect in light of the above findings and the capabilities WeP has in the area of MPS.

Speaking about this, Manish Garg, Chief Executive MPS, WeP Solutions Ltd, said, “With this agreement, WeP has become the first service provider in the country to offer a secure and stable printing environment for Indian businesses. The usage of multi-purpose printers or MFPs is prominent in small-to-large organizations because it makes day-to-day operations easier. However, this also exposes them to security vulnerabilities. Organizations must take measures to protect their print environment as it is widely prone to attacks and printers, by default, have no security. Products powered by Sentinel will not only improve security surrounding printing, scanning and copying but also decrease costs through the reduction of wastage and optimization of toner usage.”

The solutions provided under this agreement include security, cloud printing, and device management. Organizations can now protect their confidential data and print from anywhere to anywhere, thus omitting the dependency on any other network. It will now become possible to monitor, manage and track all the printers spread across any geographic region through one dashboard.

Sentinel consists of hardware devices, embedded printer software, and client and server print management software. Users need to first identify themselves using their single sign-on corporate tag, staff/employee card, or a PIN code. This way, restricted documents can only be viewed by the person sending them. Additionally, the Scan to Me feature prevents sending scanned documents to the wrong address.

WeP Solutions Ltd is already a pioneer in the billing printer segment, with 80,000+ satisfied retail customers in India. All products are designed and manufactured from WeP’s plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The company provides onsite installation of its billing printers. All their products are sold and serviced by a strong and robust dealer network pan India.