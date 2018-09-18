ViewSonic to showcase its hero products at InfoComm 2018

ViewSonic will be showcasing a wide range of exciting new products at Infocomm 2018, one of the world’s biggest audio visual exhibition at Bombay International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Goregaon, Mumbai from 18th – 20th September, 2018.

InfoComm India is the only dedicated exhibition platform for Professional Audio-Visual gears (Pro-AV) and Experiential Communications technologies in the thriving nation. In the five years since its inception in the year 2013, the premier event has drawn record highs in visitor-ship and participation. In 2017, over 200 exhibitors, including manufacturers from over 20 countries chose InfoComm India as the place to showcase their game-changing products and services to 8,162 local and international visitors.

ViewSonic will be showcasing a wide range of projectors and monitors that have unique features like VX3276-2K-mhd monitor, TD1630-3 – Touch Monitor, PX747-4K, 4K UHD 3500 Lumens Projector, ViewBoard IFP6550 + IFP8650- Multi Touch Interactive Flat Panel, IFP2710- interactive display, PX706HD – Short Throw Full HD Projector, PX800HD – Home Entertainment Projector, LS800HD – Laser Projector, M1 – 360-degree Projection Portable Projector and CDX5560 – IPS Display.

Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic Asia Pacific, said “It is our constant endeavour to provide the best visual solutions to our end users. With the addition of these new products in our portfolio we promise to deliver the highest quality and utmost satisfaction to our patrons. We are delighted to be a part of InfoComm 2018. It is an extremely well thought platform for showcasing latest technology in front of so many like-minded people.”

Having a few more product launches at the three day event, ViewSonic will expand its product range and will provide the customers more versatility with innovation in the latest technologies.