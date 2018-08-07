ViewSonic makes it to the top 3 projector companies in India

ViewSonic Corp. has successfully managed to mark its position as one of the top three projector companies in India. ViewSonic has been ranked third amongst top projector companies for their innovative and uniquely designed projectors in the Indian market. The brand has also continued to maintain its third rank in the US market as well in the same category. They provide cutting-edge quality projectors that have good interactive user experience and best performance display with advance resolution, light source and connectivity for their consumers to increase productivity.

With a vision of providing the best in class products and services to their existing and potential clients, ViewSonic has successfully overcome challenges that the Indian subcontinent posed to acquire this position. In a short span of time, they have launched quite a few high-quality range of projectors with latest technology that transition seamlessly into the complicated yet powerful digital world.

Commenting on the achievement, Muneer Ahmad, Business Head, India, said “ViewSonic strives to create products driven by quality and technology, this has helped mark a great milestone in our company’s history. Our efforts have not only reached out but positively impacted the Indian audience. Our inclusion in the top three projector brands in India has not only cemented but propelled us to achieve even greater heights for our esteemed customers”.

ViewSonic has seen an enormous increase in the demand of projectors in the entertainment and education segment due to the digitization in the country. “Indian market has changed from focusing on cost price value to unique features that benefit the customers; therefore the acceptance in India is quite high. As a leading global supplier of display technologies we combine innovation, reliability and quality in our products”, added Muneer Ahmad.