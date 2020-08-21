ViewSonic Launches M2 Ultra Slim LED Based Portable & Upgraded X10-4K+ Advanced Lamp-Free Projectors

ViewSonic Corp adds to their advanced lamp-free projector lineup with the launch of new Feature-packed and portable M2 projector, it is an ultra-slim LED projector with built-in premium dual Harman Kardon Speakers with. The lamp-free projector is equipped with the 2nd generation LED technology, specially designed for longevity, captivating the viewers with bigger pictures and better sound quality. The brand also launched an upgraded model in the X series projector category the ‘X10-4K+ projector’ which is the successor of bestselling X10-4K projector. Featuring stylish product design, and built-in smart technologies, the projectors come with excellent audio-visual quality for an unbeatable home entertainment experience.

ViewSonic M2: ViewSonic M2 portable LED features Full HD 1920×1080 (1080p) native resolution for sharp and clear images. With Cinema SuperColor+ technology, 125% Rec. 709 color accuracy, and HDR content support, M2 is 3D-ready and produces incredibly vivid and lifelike colors for a fuller, more immersive viewing experience. The wireless screen mirroring functionality allows users to easily cast their screen from a mobile device to the projector for convenient presentations and content-sharing. The projector also includes 16GB internal storage and allows users to share a variety of multimedia content via multiple connectivity options including HDMI 1.4, USB 2.0, USB-C, Audio Out, and a Micro SD card reader. Compact and lightweight, ViewSonic M2 packs powerful performance in a smaller-than-A4 size form factor. It is ideal for business travelers who are always on the go and can easily be charged by a power bank. Featuring 1,200 LED lumens and a shorter 1.23 throw ratio, the projector is powerful enough to display large images in small spaces. The M2 offers up to 30,000* hours of usage for a low TCO. The inbuilt step-less stand allows users to tilt the projector for customizable projection angles. Additionally, the projector is Smart TV enabled and can also be mounted on a tripod for more convenient placement in different environments.

ViewSonic X10-4K+: ViewSonic X10-4K+ LED portable projector is engineered with a DLP 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) chip with XPR technology. The projector offers up to 30,000 hours of operational life and features 2,500 LED lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 4000000:1. An integrated Smart TV interface allows users to stream content from their favorite providers such as Netflix and YouTube. Users can also stream multimedia content from mobile devices via Wi-Fi. X10-4K+ features 125% of Rec.709 color accuracy and Frame Interpolation technology, which reduces motion blur and ensures fluid multimedia content projection. Featuring built-in Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers, HDR content support, and projecting screen size up to 200”, the projector delivers an immersive, home entertainment experience with detailed, true-to-life colors. The connectivity options include HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2, USB 2.0 Type-A, Type-C, Audio In/Out, and RJ45. With a lightweight design, easy carry handle, and short throw lens, the X10-4K+ can be conveniently moved one place to another.

“We have received an overwhelming response for M series projectors in India which encouraged us to widen the portable projectors portfolio by adding new projector with better features and configuration,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Business Head, ViewSonic India. “We are delighted to launch M2 ultra-slim portable projector to give the users an incredible and truly immersive visual and audio experience. Lamp-free projectors provide a longer life span, but they also deliver an eco-friendly mercury-free projection solution. We are positive that both the additions in the M series and X series portfolio will be appreciated by our audience. It is our constant effort to provide the best quality products to our patrons.”