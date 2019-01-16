ViewSonic Launches its New Elite Sub-Brand of Monitors – Expanding its Line of Gaming Displays

ViewSonic Corp. announces a new sub-brand of professional gaming monitors. ViewSonic Elite gaming products are specifically engineered with a sleek and minimalist aesthetic, while boasting practical gamer-centric designs. With decades of display technology experience and heritage, ViewSonic Elite will deliver next-level gaming products that fit the needs of today’s multifaceted gaming community.

“Gamers are defined by many factors, one being their gaming setup. With ViewSonic Elite, we want to represent maturity in style and high-performance gaming, as the industry continues to evolve,” said Kevin Chu, Global Gaming Marketing Manager. “The ViewSonic Elite line of gaming monitors provides users with the latest spec requirements, and is designed to fulfill the diverse needs of gamers.”

ViewSonic Elite will be featured with several gaming partners at global gaming conventions, and the company will participate in several community-based charity events to promote an inclusive gaming message. ViewSonic Elite has collaborated with multiple PC component manufacturers to provide compatibility between Elite RGB monitors and select partners’ RGB software. ViewSonic Elite will affirm its commitment to he gaming community by empowering gamers with comprehensive ecosystems that allow for advanced customization.

ViewSonic Elite launches with a pair of new gaming monitors. The XG240R and XG350R-C are the first monitors aligned with partnered software programs that enable customizable RGB lighting capabilities. Through newly formed partnerships with the market’s top PC peripheral manufacturers, ViewSonic Elite allows gamers to take full control over their RGB ecosystems when using select partners’ software. When running the software, the RGB lighting harmoniously syncs with other RGB equipped gaming peripherals and hardware.