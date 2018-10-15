UR DISTREE Inaugurates their State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in New Delhi

UR DISTREE PVT LTD inaugurates their state-of-the-art assembling and manufacturing unit in Okhla Industrial Area, New Delhi aimed at assembling & manufacturing DRAM and Flash products for OEMs. Led by Akhilesh Gupta, MD, UR DISTREE is a distributor and manufacturer of memory products, which include USB drives, SSDs, DRAM modules, etc for OEMs. The company also has plans to assemble and manufacture computer and mobile accessories.



Akhilesh Gupta comments, “We want to be a one-stop-source for complete solutions that will include assembling, manufacturing, customized printing & packaging, for memory products. Few companies in India offer such all-round solutions. High quality and top service will be our hallmarks. In the coming years, we want to emerge as one of the leading manufacturers and exporters in the memory segment. We already have a tie-up with ADATA to manufacture and distribute their memory products. We have high aims and are optimistic about our capabilities to achieve our goals.”

UR DISTREE PVT LTD is a manufacturer and distributor of DRAM memory and flash products. Founded by Akhilesh Gupta with a rich experience of 22 years in ICT and memory products industry, UR DISTREE’s mission is to assemble and manufacture high quality memory products and accessories. UR DISTREE has acquired all the necessary certifications which include: OHSAS 18001:2007, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 27001:2013. The company has already established the tie-ups with national and international players, needed in the industry. UR DISTREE’s services include manufacturing, distribution, customized printing, customized packaging, customized laser marking and hardware assembling.