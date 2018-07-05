Unleash Maximum Airflow with Lian Li PC-011 Air Chassis

Lian Li Industrial Co. Ltd. is proud to announce its ultimate platform for cooling with the Lian Li PC-O11 Air high-airflow chassis. Bearing the same multi-chamber design as the PC-O11 Dynamic, the PC-O11 Air takes that design and maximizes it for the best amount of airflow and cooling ever. The perfect chassis for high-performance workstation where cooling is a must for stability and performance, the PC-O11 Air guarantees unmatched cooling potential to take your build to the fullest.

As the name suggests, the Lian Li PC-O11 Air is intended for maximum airflow providing watercooling enthusiasts and performance seekers to get the best cooling possible from the chassis. The PC-O11 Air can mount up to three 360mm radiators concurrently and the front vent can house a 240/280/360mm radiator without interference. This allows a larger amount of watercooling possibilities in the PC-O11 Air than ever before on a Lian Li chassis.

The PC-O11 Air can house a maximum of twelve 120mm fans and two additional 80mm rear exhaust fans. This ensures that the PC-O11 Dynamic always has plenty of options for fan placements and airflow.

The vented front intake provides substantial increase in airflow than the original PC-O11 Dynamic allowing builders to go all-out in cooling. Lian Li also includes fan filters on all five intake vents to reduce dust build up. The fan filters are magnetic and allow ease-of-use and maintenance so you don’t need any tools to clean your system.

Sharing the same internal features as the PC-O11 Dynamic, the Lian Li PC-O11 Air takes the design further and boasts a simpler yet smarter layout that makes planning and building your system and watercooling an enjoyable task. The new internal layout personifies the name of the product the best with Lian Li introducing a revised drive caddy for drive placements, a cable bar to manage cables and make your cabling more visually pleasing as well as expansion support for up to two power supply units (PSU). Maximize storage as well with support for up to six 2.5″ SSDs and up to three 3.5″ hard drives.