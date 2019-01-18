Unistal Celebrates Silver Jubilee and Unveils Two New Solutions

Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd., the developer and provider of Antivirus, data care, data recovery, data security software and Oil & Gas solutions, today celebrated 25 glorious years of serving excellence. The pompous celebrations started at 7 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, New Delhi.

The company shared its success stories and recognised the contribution of mentors, employees, partners, vendors, friends and family for their continuous support. The event was graced by the presence of well-known dignitaries from top corporates, partners, OEM heads and media houses.

On the occasion, Alok Gupta, Co-founder and Managing Director at Unistal Systems Pvt Ltd. said, “It is always special to see what you have created turning into a milestone. We feel that completing our 25th year calls for something special. We are taking this occasion as an opportunity to thank all the stakeholders, including our mentors, partners, friends, family, ex-employees and present staff who have helped us in successfully steering through the testing times and achieving this milestone.”

The company also launched two new products, in data security vertical, Protegent Enterprise Security Solution, a next level security solution developed to protect data & assets of SME’s and large enterprises. In Oil & Gas vertical, SmartGasNet Solution, a complete solution for city gas distribution network.

Brimming with pride on this significant occasion, Pankaj Mathur, Co-founder and Director at Unistal Systems Pvt Ltd. said,”It is a day of great pride for us. Our incredible journey is full of emotions, including success and lots of struggle. We are celebrating our silver jubilee in a more unique way with the launch of Unistal’s two new products in data security vertical Protegent Enterprise Security solution and SmartGasNet solution for City Gas Networks.”

The event had umpteen employee engagement activities, fun-filled games, motivational addresses by the leaders, along with the launch of two new products. The company also facilitated the ex-employees and rewarded the existing staff for their outstanding contributions, efforts and services.