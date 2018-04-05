Udyog Software Signs Exclusive Partnership with Compuage for uBooks

Udyog Software (India) Ltd, part of Adaequare group and leader in Tax Technology and Compliance Automation has appointed Compuage Infocom Ltd, India’s leading IT and Mobility Distribution Company as its exclusive partner in India for its newly launched uBooks. With this tie-up, the company is looking at strengthening and reaching out to SMEs & Mid-size market across India. uBooks, an integrated business automation software addresses the key areas of GST, Finance and accounting standards. This solution help the businesses in building a strong financial system thus providing up-to-date insights about the transactions, profit-loss, balance sheets, etc. for making better decisions and improving operational revenues.

Udyog with its strong establishment is eyeing on capturing a large market across India. Apart from offering user-friendly applications like uBooks and services like uBooks 3600, Udyog Software also provides enTransact application for e- Way Bill generation, enComply a GST Return Filing software, Manufacturing ERP application and Tracet a Fixed Asset Management application. Udyog is backed by ‘Adaequare’, a GSP (GST Suvidha Provider).

Krishnam Raju, CEO, Udyog Software says, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Compuage Infocom which would be responsible for positioning and selling our newly launched uBooks. The strong channel base of Compuage Infocom will boost our reach and channel presence all over India.”

Atul H Mehta – Chairman & MD, Compuage Infocom says, “Through this association, technology will meet the demand and we are excited to partner with Udyog Software for their financial products, which will boost our cloud business and help our partners cater to a new segment of customers. With this tie up we will together strive to bring innovative and customized technology in the Indian IT sector”.

uBooks empowers businesses to simplify their ABC difficulties through dedicated Accounting, PoS-enabled Billing and GST Compliance. With the ever-changing GST rules, uBooks being time-versioned software gets automatically updated based on new notifications issued by GST Council.