UBON Launches 6 New models of Headphones & Appointed Tiger Shroff as its Brand Ambassador

UBON announced the addition of 6 new headphones to their extensive range of audio products, namely GBT – 5605, BT – 5660, GH – 1370, GHP – 1270, GHP – 222 A. Designed to suit today’s fast-paced generation, these headphones are lightweight, stylish and are specially designed to meet the need of playing quality audio without burning your pockets.

“We are very excited to introduce our new range of UBON headphones. Suited to an active lifestyle, these are designed for a comfortable fit and made out of durable materials. Overall, the new products embody an urban style and are a perfect amalgamation of high performance with the finest quality materials which will appeal to most of the modern and mobile audiophiles,” said Mandeep Arora, Managing Director at UBON. “We are looking to capture more of the youth market and believe Tiger Shroff is a perfect choice as Brand Ambassador. Widely admired as youth & style icon, his charismatic personality is perfect for UBON’s ideology of bringing in stylish, fashionable and innovative products. We are very excited about this association and hope to have a fruitful journey with him.”

UBON headphones are elegantly designed to suit the requirements of high quality music and allow users to hear the music just as the artists intended. High on cool quotient – great audio quality and yet priced affordably, UBON audio products are being positioned as a perfect gift option for the tech-savvy mobile generation. The wireless range of headphones offers up to 10 hours of battery life, multi-foldable design, houses 40mm drivers, and noise-isolating memory foam ear cushions for a highly refined acoustic and user-friendly experience.