TSC Launches Compact Industrial Printer MB240 Series in India

TSC Auto ID launches the most complete, yet cost-effective, entry-level industrial printer,”MB240 Series” in India. With a small footprint, compact design and quiet operation, the MB240 Series is a perfect solution for light industrial printing applications. The new MB240 Series is designed to fit alongside TSC’s bigger industrial printer models including the MH240 and MX240P Series.

The MB240 Series features a 3.5″ intuitive color touch display and bright indicators allowing for simple operation. Easily customized menus provide an enhanced user-friendly experience. Connect to any host with a variety of interfaces including 802.11 a/b/g/n wireless, Ethernet, Bluetooth, USB, USB host and serial connections. Options including regular cutter, peel & present with internal rewind, and a general-purpose input/output (GPIO) interface allow the printer to be integrated into nearly any application.