Truvison Launches FHD Smart TV – TW3262 with IPS Panel to Enhance Viewing Experience

Truvison extends its TV portfolio with the launch of ‘TW3262 32inch TV’, combined with high performance engine & high-speed response. Having inbuilt NES games, it brings versatility to your gaming experience.

Enjoy impressive brightness and crystal clear picture quality with CORNEA technology which balances the emitted light from the TV, thus minimizing the strain caused to the eye. Equipped with the Power saving mode, the TV automatically adjusts the backlight and brightness. Also, High Transmittance facilitates high resolution with low power consumption.

Integrated with IPS Display, the TV eliminates any darkened areas on the screen. With A+ Grade Panel and a resolution of 1080P and Wide color enhancer the TV ensures the integrity of the picture is always deep and detailed, perfect and pure. The true audio clarity with the TV’s powerful 16W speakers add a new dimension to audio-video experience.

The TV comes with the Single touch button remote to access Multimedia. Connectivity options include 2 distinct HDMI port and USB to USB Copy function, allowing you to connect your laptop, gaming console etc.