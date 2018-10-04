Truvison launches another Full HD 24″ IPS LED TV

Truvison extends its TV portfolio with the launch of ‘TW2462 24inch Gaming TV’, paired with high performance engine & high-speed response, bringing versatility to your gaming experience.

The TV in its high gloss finish gives it a stylish edge and allows it to be the perfect fit for modern homes. The TV comes with several inbuilt NES Games & 1080P Full HD IPS Display that can create perfect blacks with an infinite contrast ratio, along with instantaneous response time and fast moving scenes, making the users relive the Gaming era! With Vivid details, bright colors & dynamic visuals redefine every picture being a part of it.

Integrated with IPS Display, the TV will eliminate any darkened areas on the screen. With A+ Grade Panel and a resolution of 1080P and Wide colour enhancer the TV ensures the integrity of the picture is always deep and detailed, perfect and pure. Experience true audio clarity with this TV’s powerful 20 W speakers. Crafted with Dolby Digital Sound, the speakers add a new dimension to your audio-video experience.

The TV supports multitude of connectivity options which includes 1 HDMI input & 2 USB inputs allowing you stream movies and music from your Pen drive or HDD conveniently. So, plug in and avoid getting into the wired library.

With a customization back-light mode, Truvison TV has among the lowest power consumption in the market. The product is already available with leading retail stores across India.