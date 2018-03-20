Truvison Introduces 40-inch, Smart LED HD TV, TX408Z

Truvison introduces its latest 40” Smart LED TV ‘TX408Z; that promises to bring everything you watch to life. Movies, music, sports, games, online content — whatever you’re watching, whatever the source, everything is optimised for an immersive experience. Experience richer & deeper sound, as the sound clarity matches the perfect picture quality. TV Audio is fine tuned to hear music/dialogue and surround effects with separation, to whatever you are watching.With a slim profile, the TV blends seamlessly into your living space. It’s perfect for wall mounting and its discreet, narrow bezel puts your focus firmly on the picture, not the frame. Discover every detail in Full HD 1080 with extreme brilliance, that bringsreal viewing experience with its picture processing, that upscales every pixel for exceptional picture clarityThe dynamic visuals and the striking contrast ratio of 300000:1 blends together to bring a fusion of brightest and darkest colours aptitude.

Integrated with the latest technology and features such as the user-friendly interface for easier adaption, endless internet supported in-built apps and 2 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, makes this TV to emerge as a distinct face.Being an Android smart TV,access numerous inbuilt reckoned, online and offline apps namely.

With the availability of 2 HDMI ports, you can now share the screen or connect to two different sources of system units, just by plugging in the HDMI cable. Even, sharing movies and multimedia storage files through Miracast is on fingertips;without getting into a wired library.And with no worry on power consumption, the Full HD TV is crafted with Super Energy Saving Technology which consumes less than half percent of energy than usual.

Director of Truvison, Mr. Saurabh Kabra, shares, “Without spending much, now you can experience the pulse and thrill of reel to real entertainment on Truvison 40inch TV. Designed exclusively for Indian Markets, we give our customers an international experience and additional benefits with products without compromising on the quality”

Loaded with the most innovative feature of Cornea Eye Technology, the Smart LED HD TV, reduces the strain affecting your eyes, but also adjust the screen to ideal colour aspects. The product is already available with leading retail stores across India.