Truvison announces BIG SOUND with 2.1 Speaker, 400BT

Truvison launches its newest 2.1 ‘400BT Multimedia Speaker”, bringing impressive features, superior quality in sound, at an affordable price point.Its contemporary styling incorporates glossy, black accents, polished. Encased in a wooden cabinet, the LED display provides information on various controls of the speaker system along with the LED Lights.

The 2.1 speakers are packed with 20 Watts RMS, 4”x1 cms bass driver for subwoofers that let you to enjoy the clarity in every detail of your music. The speaker fulfills the audio expectation of the consumers looking out for best in sound for music, movies, and games in the comfort of their space.

Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Kabra, Director – Business Operations says, “Another addition to our extensive audio range. The newest speaker understands the needs of the audiophile generation without the hole in the pocket”

Furthermore, the speakers feature connectivity options which includes Bluetooth, USB, pen drive and micro SD. The speakers can be also connected to PC, laptops, TV, DVD players and smartphones with aux-in. It has in-built FM, and comes with Fully functional remote control bringing comfort and convenience.