Toshiba Customizes User Experience with Elevate 2.0

Toshiba America Business Solutions introduces its Elevate 2.0 multifunction printer (MFP) customization platform.

The cloud-based platform enables the personalization of Toshiba’s current e-STUDIO MFPs by allowing Toshiba resellers to add new functionality and customize the user interface (UI) to match each customer’s exact needs.

Elevate-customized MFPs enhance productivity and utility through the one-touch operation of both common and sophisticated tasks, as well as the simple integration of powerful workflow solutions and apps on a fully customized front panel. The platform additionally allows clients to feature images and logos while maintaining their branding guidelines and taxonomy.

Elevate 2.0 features the introduction of Elevate Composer, a design portal and app store accessible exclusively to Toshiba’s resellers. Elevate Composer enables authorized Toshiba resellers to create a custom UI that can be deployed to one or multiple e-STUDIO machines.

Elevate Composer also includes a drag-and-drop style graphical UI with more than 40 workflow applications from which to further tailor a client’s e-STUDIO MFP.