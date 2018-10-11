Toreto Launches Waterproof Headsets with in-built Memory, Whizz

Toreto announced the launch of its new waterproof wireless headsets ‘Whizz’. These lightweight earphones are flexible and come with a battery backup of 8 hours, with a 200mAh battery.

The all-new Whizz headsets pack amazing features in it, as it is wireless, comfortable, convenient and waterproof as well, which makes it ideal for all sporting enthusiasts. One can use Whizz while performing activities like swimming, jogging etc. It comes with one of the smartest features of redialling a number; on triple clicking the Multi Functional Button (MFB) you can simply redial the last called/dialled number of the paired phone/device. Another key feature of the device is that it comes with an 8 GB in-built memory, which means that users can play music and audio files on the go, without the added efforts and stress of having to connect or tether with a smartphone or music player.

The device comes with a frequency range of 2.40GHz -2.48GHz which works up to a distance of 10m. With the size of the product being 54*48*30mm, it supports 4.2 Bluetooth versions and all MP3/WMA/WAV/APE/FLAC files. These headsets also come with a 1-year warranty.