Thrive Global makes it to the Global top 50 hottest start-up brands to work for

Thrive Global has made it to LinkedIn’s annual list of the 50 top startups. The list contained the top start-ups which were 7 years or younger and rated them on the brand appeal that they had on the platform. i.e. how many people are following it, its profile views, interest in its employees and open positions and its ability to land high-profile hires. Since inception, Thrive Global has become the global market leader taking on stress and burnout by offering individuals, companies and communities science-based solutions to enhance well-being, productivity, performance and purpose and create a healthier relationship with technology.

Thrive Global’s approach to well-being is focused on the whole human, including physical, mental, emotional, and psychological health, as well as our relationship with technology coupled with Thrive Global’s signature Microsteps – small, science-backed and actionable changes have transcended its workforce making it aspirational among employees and hyping interest in the brand.

Speaking on the development, Dr Marcus Ranney, General Manager, India – Thrive Global said “To create a Thriving culture, we are bringing together a diverse group of people who are passionate about the mission of helping our partners tackle the challenges of stress, burnout and poor productivity. it’s my role as a leader to ensure that our people at Thrive live the values we aspire towards.

Thrive Global launched in New York in November 2016 and is Driven by its mission is to end the global stress and burnout epidemic.