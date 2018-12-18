Thermaltake Launches New Level 20 GT ARGB Full Tower Chassis

Thermaltake launches the new Level 20 MT ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis and the Level 20 GT ARGB Full Tower Chassis. Both chassis come with addressable 5V ARGB LED fans which can deliver 16.8 million-color RGB illumination. Furthermore, the Level 20 MT and GT ARGB are ready to sync with RGB capable motherboards from ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync and AsRock Polychrome.

The Level 20 MT ARGB and Level 20 GT ARGB take our latest case innovations and wrap them in an ultra-modern style that is utterly unique in the case market today. Constructed with an enlarged side panel window to show off the internal components, the Level 20 MT ARGB ATX mid-tower chassis delivers a sleek look to complement its excellent cooling. The Level 20 MT ARGB is preinstalled with three 120mm 5V ARGB LED front fans and one 120mm rear fan to illuminate and dissipate heat more efficiently.

The Level 20 GT ARGB edition is a premium full tower that features four tempered glass panels with locking hinged doors, E-ATX motherboard support, patented PCI-E slot design and a removable power cover. The Level 20 GT ARGB comes preinstalled with two 200mm 5V ARGB LED front fans and one 140mm rear fan. The new Level 20 MT ARGB Mid-Tower Chassis and the Level 20 GT ARGB Full Tower Chassis offer premium design, newest technology, and ultimate compatibility!