The Updated Avaya OneCloud Launched to Encompass the entire Avaya Portfolio

Avaya updated its branding architecture to align its comprehensive portfolio under the Avaya OneCloud name. The evolved branding reflects the company’s multi-cloud application ecosystem, and its acceleration in bringing new solutions to market delivering the future of customer and employee experiences.

Avaya OneCloud encompasses the entire Avaya portfolio, offering rich capabilities across contact center, unified communications, collaboration and CPaaS. Solutions and products are now categorized into three focus areas: Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, Avaya OneCloud UCaaS and Avaya OneCloud CPaaS. Because Avaya offers a range of operational, consumption and commercial models, the entire portfolio can be deployed in the cloud – including subscription and managed services, as well as Avaya’s private and public cloud offers.

“Avaya OneCloud represents an essential shift aligning to the innovation we’re delivering, now and into the future, at a global scale that is unrivaled,” said Simon Harrison, Avaya SVP and Chief Marketing Officer. “Together with our customers and partners, we are creating the future of the Customer Experience Center and the Digital Workplace, based on innovative offerings and a personalized path to the cloud. Global organizations increasingly rely on us as they adapt to a work-from-anywhere world, and we are delivering our offerings in a more impactful way. Avaya OneCloud enables them to consume and deploy apps in the way they want, to achieve their ambitions and build their brands through improved experiences.”

Avaya’s extensive capabilities are now aligned to three areas, supporting organizations of all sizes:

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS: Powering organizations’ customer experience centers by providing customer and workforce engagement solutions to connect and orchestrate all the touchpoints across the customer journey–including voice, video, chat, messaging, and social–while leveraging the power of AI, insights, knowledge and resources from across the organization. This enables users to deliver not only the right customer experience but also the right employee experience for those supporting the customer journeys.

Avaya OneCloud UCaaS: Provides unified communications and team collaboration capabilities to empower staff to meet, message, collaborate immersively and get things done in today’s unplanned world of work, from anywhere.

Avaya OneCloud CPaaS: Providing an advanced, API-economy supporting platform for DevOps shops and developers. It empowers organizations to innovate at the edge and communicates-enable workflow and applications fast and easily.

“Avaya OneCloud reflects our ability to deliver the full spectrum of cloud deployment to ensure that every organization can deploy cloud in the way that best meets their needs, and complements existing investments while moving with speed and agility,” said Anthony Bartolo, Avaya EVP and Chief Product Officer. “Additionally, as a multi-cloud ecosystem, Avaya OneCloud knows no limits, and represents the benefits of the Avaya portfolio together with those of our partners and leading cloud platforms. Customers can get everything they need, without sacrificing what they already have.”