Tenable Expands Partner Ecosystem to Span the Cyber Exposure Lifecycle

Tenable, Inc. announced the expansion of its Cyber Exposure ecosystem with new and enhanced technology integrations from leading vendors in public cloud infrastructure, SIEM and IT Service Management solutions. This news follows Tenable’s announcement of new innovations to automatically discover and assess rogue assets across on-premises and cloud environments. Together, they enable customers to manage, measure and reduce cyber risk holistically through greater visibility across the modern attack surface plus integrated security and IT workflows for faster detection and remediation.

“We’re methodically expanding our Cyber Exposure Ecosystem with best-of-breed partners to help customers see and understand the totality of their cyber risk wherever it may lurk in their systems, on the Cloud, on-premises, IT, OT or anywhere else,” said Ray Komar, Vice President of Technical Alliances, Tenable. “We’re working hand-in-glove with leading vendors so that customers can analyze their cyber risk, prioritize what to fix first and ultimately build resilient cyber programs that reduce risk to the business.”