Tech Mahindra to Offer Blockchain Solutions on Amazon Managed Blockchain Services

Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions and an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Consulting Partner, is teaming with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build solutions based on blockchain technology. Tech Mahindra will introduce blockchain solutions built on Amazon Managed Blockchain to global customers using AWS and other leading organizations across the globe.

Amazon Managed Blockchain is a fully managed service that makes it easy to create and manage scalable blockchain networks using the popular open source frameworks. As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will offer the following solutions through the AWS Marketplace using Amazon Managed Blockchain services:

Kit Management (Aviation and Aerospace) – Effective track and trace of the ‘kits’ as they are procured from multi-tier suppliers in the aviation industry

Outbound Logistics (Telecom Supply Chain) – Enhanced visibility for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) on the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) for business to consumer (B2C) supply chain in the telecom industry

Medical Material Track and Trace (Healthcare Supply Chain) – Timely tracking and identification of fraudulent medical materials (Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits, Face Masks, Gloves and Sanitizers) through the medical supply chain

Further, Tech Mahindra plans to develop and market several transformative blockchain solutions across a gamut of industries like Banking and Financial Services, Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Travel and Logistics and Healthcare in the next 12 to 18 months.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Blockchain and Cybersecurity Practice Leader, Tech Mahindra, said, “Global businesses are facing sustained headwinds and struggling to collectively navigate and strategize in this new, unchartered territory and facilitate business continuity in the current COVID world. Ensuring supply chain continuity is paramount and needs more attention in the coming times. Organizations are advised to leverage technologies like Blockchain to address the challenges and create a competitive advantage for themselves. Our collaboration with AWS will support future pandemic preparedness and accelerate an economic rebound post COVID-19 for organizations operating global supply chains and eliminate siloes.”

According to the 2020 Supplier Information Study, 81% of supply chain leaders aren’t completely confident in their supplier data, while 60% say it took them four days to update outdated supplier information. This has resulted in missed deadlines, unhappy clients and financial loss.

The collaboration is in line with Tech Mahindra’s TechMNxt charter, which focuses on providing solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the customer’s evolving needs. Tech Mahindra provides a holistic framework called ‘Block Ecosystem’ comprised of various levers: Block Studio, Block Engage, Block Talk, Block Geeks, Block Accelerate, Block Access & Block Value, which can be used to create industry leading applications that unlock significant value for clients. Tech Mahindra’s technologists can also assist clients to build Blockchain-Platform-as-a-Service (BPaaS), System Integration and Product Engineering Services on AWS Blockchain.