Tech Mahindra and i1too Partner to Launch Next-Gen Software Development Platform

Tech Mahindra, a digital transformation, consulting and re-engineering specialist, and i1too, a digital disruptor, announce their strategic partnership to launch a next generation software development platform aimed at accelerating innovation, automation and digitalization across a broad spectrum of industries globally with no-code application platform WEM.

The disruptive platform empowers existing developers to build enterprise web and mobile applications rapidly, as much as 90% faster than hand or low code methods. It further enables business end-users to build and scale their business software without the need for programming expertise due to an innovative and highly intuitive interface. The total cost of ownership of applications Tech Mahindra develops on the no-code platform can be reduced by up to 80%.

“Vikram Nair, President, EMEA Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, Application Development is one of our core competencies. By adding WEM, no-code development to our existing world-class portfolio, we continue to bring innovation to our customers. The WEM platform enables us to offer greater speed and agility in developing customer solutions. i1too is helping us extend the customer dialogue beyond technology and is another one of our new transformational TechMNxt digital initiatives.”

Sunil Prashara, CEO of i1too, said, “Recently, a client’s Business Analyst decided to explore the art of the possible in WEM. Without any formal training he built and automated an end-to-end business workflow that his team had previously spent 8 months trying to build on another platform. He achieved this within one hour. This perfectly captures why we are so excited about our partnership with Tech Mahindra, who, with its global reach, will add WEM’s game-changing no-code platform to its service portfolio. The need for business applications will continue, but how we build them has now forever changed.”

Rob Schilperoort, CEO of WEM, said, “Tech Mahindra’s expertise in digital transformation and leading services will significantly increase the market reach of our no-code application platform. We are very pleased that Tech Mahindra and i1too have joined forces to bring this empowerment to end-users industry-wide”.