TeamViewer releases TeamViewer 14 Preview

TeamViewer released TeamViewer 14 Preview. Alongside substantial feature updates and performance improvements, the new flagship product once again redefines the remote support market by giving users access to pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities with TeamViewer Pilot. TeamViewer 14 Final will be released on November 13.

“Many new features and performance improvements above and under the hood of TeamViewer 14 underscore our role as global industry frontrunner,” says Oliver Steil, Chief Executive Officer at TeamViewer. “The new version offers a compelling combination of breakthrough AR, accelerated performance and boosted productivity. With TeamViewer Pilot, we expand beyond IT support to provide remote assistance for work and training in any use case scenario and industry.”

TeamViewer 14 gives access to TeamViewer’s new AR solution, TeamViewer Pilot, which elevates the nascent technology from experimental environments to effective mass market adoption. It offers productive AR experiences for anyone needing assistance for any kind of equipment, machinery or infrastructure problem. The innovative solution enables users to see through the eyes of others via remote camera sharing and guide them interactively through complex processes, environments and operations with AR annotations. By highlighting objects in the real world, users can assist on-site staff, customers, friends or family step-by-step through remote troubleshooting, problem resolution, product setup, etc.

TeamViewer Pilot is available as standalone. In an extended trial period, all existing and new subscribers are invited to see the game-changing AR experience with their own eyes.