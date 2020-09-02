TEAMGROUP Launches QX Consumer-Grade 15.3TB 2.5” SATA SSD

TEAMGROUP launches QX, the industry’s first and largest consumer-grade, 15.3TB 2.5” SATA solid state drive, shaking the industry with its powerful debut. The QX uses the latest 3D QLC flash memory and has up to 2560TBW of write life. It is super durable compared to other products in the industry, lightweight and compact, yet offers a high 15.3TB storage capacity. The QX will revolutionize the consumer-grade 2.5” SATA SSD market with its market dominating specification.

The QX uses the latest 3D QLC flash memory, which not only has the industry’s first and largest 15.3TB storage capacity but also has industry’s first write life up to 2560TBW. The ultra-high durability provides consumers with stability and reliability. The powerful QX supports smart dual Cache, including SLC Caching technology and DRAM Cache Buffer, delivering 560/480MB per second of ultra-fast read/write speed for smooth user experience. At the same time, it also excellent features such as low power consumption, shock resistance, noise-free, etc. With the huge terabyte storage capacity of a mechanical hard drive and the read/write performance not found in traditional mechanical hard drives, it can revolutionize and redefine the consumer-grade 2.5” SATA SSD with its massive 15.3TB storage capacity.

The QX not only has the largest 15.3TB capacity and the highest write life of up to 2560TBW, but it also supports Windows TRIM optimization command which can release free blocks, allowing the operating system to use them later immediately when writing data. The optimized access control technology of NCQ can speed up the transfer and write performance of the SSD, and effectively reduces performance degradation and wear and tear of the drive. This can prolong the service life of the SSD perfectly. The built-in smart algorithm management mechanism has functions such as garbage collection which can ensure operation efficiency. The powerful Wear-Leveling technology and ECC (Error Correction Code) function enhance the reliability of data transfer and provide consumers a reliable, compact SSD with massive capacity.

NCN Bureau: If you have an interesting article / experience / case study related to ICT industry to share, please send us at editors@roymediative.com