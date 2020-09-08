TCL Launches its Own Online Store in India

TCL, a global television brand and leading consumer electronics company, announced the launch of its online store https://storeindia.tcl.com/ to ensure that customers get genuine support from the brand.The launch comes at a time when online sales are on the rise after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting customers to shop on e-commerce platforms.

The brand that enjoyed a successful run in the Indian market, having recently celebrated its 4th anniversary, will cater customers across the country via its own online store. Through this new platform, it will offer a full product range for customers, making the purchase experience for buyers even better. The product range will include its TV (recent QLED products), Air Conditioner (Smart AC) and also in the upcoming days range of Washing machines.

Speaking on the launch, Mike Chen, General Manager TCL India, said, “As the pandemic made it challenging for people to step out, we witnessed a growing consumer preference for online shopping during this time. We are delighted to announce the launch of TCL’s online store at this time of the year. With the launch of an online store, our focus is to offer customers with a range of exciting and genuine products and give them an enhanced shopping experience. With the festive season around the corner, when customers usually go on a shopping spree, the digital store would cater to broad-based demand generation.”

TCL has recently launched its 8K and 4K QLED television models that boast state-of-the-art features such as Quantum Dot technology, hands-free voice control, Pop-up Camera, IMAX Enhanced, and Dolby Vision &Atmos, among others. Also, the TCL AI Ultra-Inverter AC works with Google Assistant and TCL Home APP to offer smart connectivity. To double the fun and efficiency, it enables users to seamlessly connect their TCL Smart AC to TCL Smart TV.

The brand also shared that in upcoming days the online store will come with exciting offers and activities for the consumers and one can avail all the necessary information from the brand’s social media handles.