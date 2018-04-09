Tata Communications Selected by CII to Further Digital Transformation

Tata Communications has been selected as the principal partner by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to help organisations in India unlock the true benefits of digital technologies. The newly formed CII – Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation will act as a catalyst to accelerate digital change for the nation by bringing the industry together to spur adoption of mobile, cloud, Internet of Everything and champion the cultivation of new talent that will drive innovation forward.

India’s digital infrastructure is coming to life through a combination of policy making and technological innovation. The advent of Industry 4.0 has brought a greater emphasis on digital financial transactions, GST (Goods and Services Tax.), and the need for enhanced preparedness for cyber security, etc., further amplifying the need for digital transformation by Indian corporates for survival in a highly competitive global market.

The nation’s technology industry is valued at around USD 150 billion, while the Digital India plan is predicted to boost GDP by up to USD 1 trillion by 2025. The CII – Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation is a collaborative industry initiative that will provide a clear vision and standards to support digital disruption.

India’s transformation is taking place in the wider context of the nation’s economic development. It is the fastest-growing economy in the world, with GDP rising by 7.2% in 2018 and a predicted 7.4% in 2019. This rapid growth is supported by initiatives such as Make in India, which has brought about a boom in Indian manufacturing. The Internet of Things (IoT) has played a significant role in this growth, with the fields of analytics, data science, and big data estimated to generate USD 2 billion annually in revenues, growing at a CAGR of 23.8%.

As the principal partner to the CII, Tata Communications brings leadership and expertise in providing customers and partners with world-class digital infrastructure and services. Across industries, cloud is now the default deployment model for any new enterprise application. Tata Communications’ IZO™ offers a robust, one-stop cloud enablement platform, enabling the scale and speed businesses need in order to transform. With the Internet of Things (IoT) identified as one of the key opportunities for transformation in India, Tata Communications also has relevant credentials such as its Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN), based on LoRa™ technology and global MOVE – IoT Connect™ solutions portfolio.

Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Communications said: “Digital infrastructure is the springboard for societal and national development. Together with the Confederation of Indian Industry, Tata Communications will champion a digital first economy, bringing together key policy makers, business voices and technology innovation to spark connections that unleash digital transformation for the good of people, communities and businesses.”

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said: “Digital transformation enables an organisation to better compete in a constantly changing economic landscape as technology evolves. Adoption of Digital Transformation is not an option but a necessity for Indian corporates. The CII – Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation would help Indian corporates towards adopting digital technologies to enhance their competitiveness. With its heritage in providing Indian cities, utilities and businesses with world-class digital infrastructure and services, Tata Communications is well placed to provide strategic leadership to guide the digital transformation of India.”