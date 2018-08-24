Targus Launches Work+Play Backpack

Targus India, a leading manufacturer of laptop cases and technology accessories, today announces the launch of its new Work + Play Backpack collection, which provides a stylish and durable solution to support professionals with busy and active lifestyles.

The intelligently designed collection – which enables today’s busy professionals to carry more than just work collateral – features three dedicated compartments for laptops (up to 15.6″), work accessories and sports gear, is versatile and adaptable to manage every aspect of our personal and working lives.

The Work + Play range features tech protection promise and lifetime guarantee that has made Targus a market leader in its category. The backpacks also provide generous capacity and have a dedicated section to keep clothing – including a detachable laundry bag – separate from a laptop or device, to help balance work and leisure activities.

Alongside these new features, the backpacks also offer a ventilated front compartment designed for transporting work or sports shoes, to provide comfort and easy access.Commenting on this launch, Manish Aher– Product Marketing ASIA and Country Manager – India, said, “We were aiming to bring in a fitness backpack that is as versatile as our customers.

The Work+Play collection aims at people who are constantly on the go, who are as passionate about their fitness as they are about their work. We wanted to provide a smart way for professionals to carry their work and sports gear together and that’s how Work+Play was formulated. With this backpack, we hope we can help our customers ensure that they don’t miss their gym or tennis session while they remain the professionals that they are, at work.”

The Work + Play selection consists of three new backpack styles in the following colours: Work +Play Fitness (black / yellow), Work + Play Fitness (grey) and Work + Play Racquets (black / yellow).